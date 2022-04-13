No fear of sabotage centering celebrations of Nababarsha: RAB

Adequate RAB personnel will be deployed in their respective duty areas until the Nababarsha is ended.
RAB director general said Nababarsha celebration events have been organised at different places including capital's Ramna Batamul, Dhaka University, Rabindra Sarabar, Shilpakala Academy, BICC Bhaban, Nazrul Academy and Uttara playground. RAB has taken special measures to ensure security of functions at these areas.
TSC, Shabagh and Shurawardi Udyan have been divided into outer and inner parameters. Adequate check posts and observer posts have been set up to ensure security of these areas. Sweeping will be carried out by bomb recovery and disposal unit and dog squad at important places including Ramna Batamul, Dhaka University's TSC and Fine Arts.
Abdullah Al Mamun said RAB's control room, striking reserve, outer parameter patrol, patrol on motorbike, foot patrol, boat patrolling, sea scooter, vehicle scanner, observation post, security check posts and CCTV monitoring will be available across the country to ensure overall security during the celebration of Bangla Nababarsha.
Alongside carrying out sweeping at different event spots and important place, RAB bomb recovery and disposal unit will remain ready round the clock to face any evolving situation.
RAB's commando team will remain stand by to tackle any sabotage. Besides, helicopters will remain standby round the clock.
Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun said RAB battalions in their respective control rooms will coordinate through their representatives and other law enforcing agencies.
Security measures will be observed and coordinated across the country through the control room at RAB headquarters (hotline number-01777720029).
Security check posts will be set up at important roads of district towns and upazila level. No sign of militant attacks centering the celebration of Nababarsha has been found after analysing information including intelligence and cyber monitoring data.
However, RAB is ready to thwart any type of sabotage of the militants through intelligence surveillance and cyber monitoring.
RAB cyber monitoring team is keeping watch online to prevent spreading of any type of rumour, instigation and false information virtually centering Bangla Nababarsha.
RAB's mobile court will work to prevent eve-teasing and sexual harassment against women at important places and spots of Nababarsha celebration. RAB would take tough action against anyone who harasses a woman.