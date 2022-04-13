No fear of sabotage centering celebrations of Nababarsha: RAB

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) director general Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun has said there is no fear of attack or sabotage centering the celebration of Pahela Baishakh, Bangla New Year to be celebrated on Thursday.

He made the remark on Wednesday afternoon while answering the queries of newsmen during the inspection of the security measures at Ramna Batamul, the main venue of Nababarsha celebration.

Forgetting the past mistake and shock of failure, Bangla Nababarsha will be celebrated with the hope of happiness, peace and prosperity, the RAB DG added.

Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun said the RAB forces like the previous years have taken special measures to ensure security centering the Pahela Baishakh.