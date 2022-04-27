No playground in 41 wards in Dhaka

The local children and teenagers have been deprived of the opportunity to play at the Dhupkhola field in Old Dhaka for the last eight months due to the ongoing development work there.

The senior citizens used to exercise and walk in the field. That too has been stopped. The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) is constructing a five storey shopping complex on one portion of the field. The field cannot be opened unless the construction works is finished.

Although the situation of Shyamoli Club field under the jurisdiction of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) is not as bad as the Dhupkhola field, children and teenagers cannot play there. A fair has been going on here for about a month. The field was mainly used by children and the teenagers, who were trainees of the club. The locals also had the opportunity to walk in the morning and afternoon. Now everything is closed.