Law enforcers chase battery-run rickshaw drivers in Mohakhali, vehicles vandalised
Battery-run rickshaw drivers who blocked rail tracks and roads have clashed with law enforcers in Mohakhali area this afternoon. The demonstrators also vandalized vehicles of law enforcers and some other establishments.
The law enforcers chased demonstrators while they blocked the rail tracks. They demonstrators retaliated by hurling brickbats to the law enforcers.
Drivers of the rickshaws started the blockade around 9:00 am. Train communication between Dhaka and other parts of the country has been halted. Dhaka district railway police super Anwar Hossain said the battery-run rickshaw drivers blocked the rail tracks with their rickshaws. They also have blocked the roads halting the vehicular movement completely in adjoining areas.
Meanwhile blockade by the drivers of battery-powered rickshaws at Agargaon continued till 12:30pm. Demonstrators also blocked blocked roads in Basila, Mirpur, Gabtoli and different parts of the city.
The High Court on Tuesday ordered to either stop or put a restriction on the movement of battery-run rickshaws on the roads of Dhaka city within three days.
On that night, a student of Jahangirnagar University, Afsana Karim, died when a battery-run rickshaw hit her on the campus.
Agitated students demonstrated in this connection.