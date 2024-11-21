Law enforcers chase battery-run rickshaw drivers in Mohakhali, vehicles vandalised

Battery-run rickshaw drivers who blocked rail tracks and roads have clashed with law enforcers in Mohakhali area this afternoon. The demonstrators also vandalized vehicles of law enforcers and some other establishments.

The law enforcers chased demonstrators while they blocked the rail tracks. They demonstrators retaliated by hurling brickbats to the law enforcers.

Drivers of the rickshaws started the blockade around 9:00 am. Train communication between Dhaka and other parts of the country has been halted. Dhaka district railway police super Anwar Hossain said the battery-run rickshaw drivers blocked the rail tracks with their rickshaws. They also have blocked the roads halting the vehicular movement completely in adjoining areas.