DNCC, DSCC sets up control room to tackle waterlogging

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has established a dedicated control room to ensure rapid response in affected areas in an effort to swiftly address waterlogging issues across the capital.

The control room has been set up at the conference room (2nd floor) of the directorate of public health engineering in the capital's Kakrail, for serving residents of both Dhaka north and south cities.