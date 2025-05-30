DNCC, DSCC sets up control room to tackle waterlogging
The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has established a dedicated control room to ensure rapid response in affected areas in an effort to swiftly address waterlogging issues across the capital.
The control room has been set up at the conference room (2nd floor) of the directorate of public health engineering in the capital's Kakrail, for serving residents of both Dhaka north and south cities.
Residents of DNCC and DSCC are requested to contact Faruk Hasan Md Al Masud, supervising engineer at DNCC, at 0173982486, and Dr Mohammad Shafiullah Siddique Bhuiyan, supervising engineer at DSCC, at 01968468367, respectively for assistance.
DNCC administrator Mohammad Azaz said that prompt action would be taken in response to reports of waterlogging.
“If waterlogging is reported in any part of Dhaka, necessary measures will be taken immediately to resolve it,” he assured.
According to DNCC, early preparedness and preventive steps taken by the corporation have already helped keep waterlogging under control in several areas during recent rainfall.