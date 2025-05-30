Deep depression hits land, heavy rain likely in five divisions
The deep depression that formed over the Bay of Bengal made landfall on Thursday night, weakening into a land depression while still expected to bring significant rainfall across parts of Bangladesh today, Friday.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the system crossed the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh through Sagardwip and Khepupara, and was located over Satkhira and surrounding areas early Friday. It is now moving slowly northeast and weakening, though its effects are still being felt.
Due to its impact, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions. Rain may also continue in some areas tomorrow, Saturday.
Heavy rainfall refers to 44–88 mm in a day, while very heavy rainfall exceeds 88 mm.
Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque told Prothom Alo around 7:00 am Friday that the depression was still active and moving north-northeast, with intermittent rain expected throughout the day.
In Dhaka, the sky has remained overcast since morning, and light to moderate rain is falling across the capital. The Meteorological Department forecasts continued rain throughout the day.
Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque told Prothom Alo around 7:00 am on Friday that the deep depression was still active over land and slowly moving in a north-northeasterly direction. As a result, intermittent rain is expected throughout the day.
In Dhaka, the sky remained overcast since morning, with light to moderate rainfall continuing across the capital. The Meteorological Department has forecast rain throughout the day.
Nazmul Haque also noted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely on Saturday in many districts of the Rangpur, Rajshahi, and Dhaka divisions. This would be under the influence of active monsoon winds expected to follow the weakening depression.
The weather system developed earlier this week. A low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, which became well-marked on Wednesday. By Thursday morning, it had intensified first into a depression and then into a deep depression. This triggered widespread rain across the country, including in the capital.
On Thursday, the highest recorded rainfall was 168 millimetres in Maijdi Court, Noakhali, while Dhaka received 86 millimetres.
The heavy rainfall caused ferry services to be suspended on several routes due to safety concerns. Urban areas, including the capital, experienced significant waterlogging.
Public life in southern coastal districts was severely disrupted by the combination of heavy rain and tidal surges. During high tide, rivers rose above danger levels. Flood protection embankments were breached in several areas, including Bhola and Patuakhali, submerging low-lying areas. Continuous rainfall has led to widespread waterlogging, adding to the suffering of coastal residents.