Deep depression hits land, heavy rain likely in five divisions

Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque told Prothom Alo around 7:00 am on Friday that the deep depression was still active over land and slowly moving in a north-northeasterly direction. As a result, intermittent rain is expected throughout the day.

In Dhaka, the sky remained overcast since morning, with light to moderate rainfall continuing across the capital. The Meteorological Department has forecast rain throughout the day.

Nazmul Haque also noted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely on Saturday in many districts of the Rangpur, Rajshahi, and Dhaka divisions. This would be under the influence of active monsoon winds expected to follow the weakening depression.

The weather system developed earlier this week. A low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, which became well-marked on Wednesday. By Thursday morning, it had intensified first into a depression and then into a deep depression. This triggered widespread rain across the country, including in the capital.