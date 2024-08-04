At least 4 die after receiving bullets in Dhaka

He told Prothom Alo that Anwarul Islam joined the sit-in of the Awami League in Uttara area, but he took shelter in Uttara’s Latif Emporium Market during chases with protesters. The protesters attacked him killing him dead on the spot. The body was kept at his residence in Uttara sector 14.

Abdullah Siddiqui (23), a student, has been shot and killed in Jigatola, Dhanmondi of the capital. He was a student of Habibullah Bahar Degree College in the capital.

Abdullah was taken with bullet injuries to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 3:45pm today, Sunday. The physicians declared him dead on arrival.