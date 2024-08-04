At least 4 die after receiving bullets in Dhaka
Four people including a student and a leader of Awami League have died after receiving bullets during clashes between protestors and a combined force of the police and the ruling party Awami League, alongside its affiliates at different parts in the capital.
The deceased Awami League leader was sexagenarian Anwarul Islam, who was an engineer and a member of Dhaka city north unit’s central committee. Awami League’s Dhaka city north ward 54 councillor Jahangir Hossain confirmed the death to Prothom Alo.
He told Prothom Alo that Anwarul Islam joined the sit-in of the Awami League in Uttara area, but he took shelter in Uttara’s Latif Emporium Market during chases with protesters. The protesters attacked him killing him dead on the spot. The body was kept at his residence in Uttara sector 14.
Abdullah Siddiqui (23), a student, has been shot and killed in Jigatola, Dhanmondi of the capital. He was a student of Habibullah Bahar Degree College in the capital.
Abdullah was taken with bullet injuries to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 3:45pm today, Sunday. The physicians declared him dead on arrival.
Zahir Islam, a friend of Abdullah, told Prothom Alo that Abdullah had been hit by the bullet in Jigatola. He then rushed him to hospital.
Abdullah would reside in Ray Saheb Bazar area of Old Dhaka.
Inspector of the police outpost at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Bachchu Miah, told Prothom Alo that the dead body had been kept at the morgue for autopsy.
Another youth, Tawhidul Islam, 22, was injured In Farmgate during clashes. He was rushed to DMCH around 5:00 pm where physicians pronounced him dead. He bore marks in his head.
Tawhidul Islam was an office assistant of a private D8 Consultant in Mohakhali.
Meanwhile, Jahir Uddin, who was shot at Gulistan area in the afternoon, was taken to Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital. After examination, physicians declared him dead. Hospital sources said he was from Cumilla.
Sources of Dhaka Medical College Hospital said that till three in the afternoon 111 persons with bullet wounds had been brought in from Shahbagh, Shanir Akhra, Naya Bazar, Dhanmondi, Science Laboratory, Paltan, Press Club in the capital and also from Munishiganj. Of them 33 have been admitted to hospital. The rest were released after first aid.