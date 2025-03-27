Bangabandhu Avenue’s name changed to Shaheed Abrar Fahad Avenue

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has changed the names of 14 installations and establishments, including the Bangabandhu Avenue.

The name of Bangabandhu Avenue has been changed to Shaheed Abrar Fahad Avenue.

The DSCC revealed the information in a press release signed by DSCC public relations official Russel Rahman.

The press release reads, from now the Bir Muktijoddha Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Sarani will be known as Inner Ring Road, Bir Muktijoddha Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Sarani as Jhauchhar Main Road, Bir Muktijoddha advocate Quamrul Islam Sarani as Kamrangirchar Loharpool Buriganga Sarak, Shaheed Sheikh Russel Shishu Park as Kalabagan Shishu Park and Shaheed Sheikh Russel Shishu Park as Jatrabari Shishu Park.