DSCC
Bangabandhu Avenue’s name changed to Shaheed Abrar Fahad Avenue
The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has changed the names of 14 installations and establishments, including the Bangabandhu Avenue.
The name of Bangabandhu Avenue has been changed to Shaheed Abrar Fahad Avenue.
The DSCC revealed the information in a press release signed by DSCC public relations official Russel Rahman.
The press release reads, from now the Bir Muktijoddha Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Sarani will be known as Inner Ring Road, Bir Muktijoddha Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Sarani as Jhauchhar Main Road, Bir Muktijoddha advocate Quamrul Islam Sarani as Kamrangirchar Loharpool Buriganga Sarak, Shaheed Sheikh Russel Shishu Park as Kalabagan Shishu Park and Shaheed Sheikh Russel Shishu Park as Jatrabari Shishu Park.
Besides, the name of the Mayor Sheikh Taposh Setu is changed to Kamrangirchar Bridge, Mayor Sayeed Khokan Samajik Anushthan Kendra to Gendaria Samajik Anushthan Kendra, Mayor Sayeed Khokan Park to Sharafatganj Park, Bir Muktijoddha Advocate Quamrul Islam Samajik Anushthan Kendra to Kamrangirchar Samajik Anushthan Kendra, Mayor Hanif Auditorium to Nagarbhaban Auditorium, Mayor Hanif Flyover to Gulistan-Jatrabari Flyover, Mayor Hanif Jame Mashjid to Azimpur Kabarsthan Jame Mashjid and Mayor Hanif Mashjid to Sayedabad Bus Terminal Jame Mashjid.
The press release said all the activities of the corporation would be run using the new names of the mentioned establishments.