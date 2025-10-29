Metro rail operation on Agargaon–Shahbagh route suspended again

Metro rail services have once again been suspended on the Agargaon–Shahbagh section in the capital.

According to relevant sources, slight vibrations were detected at the Farmgate site where a recent accident occurred after a bearing pad fell. So, train operations between Agargaon and Shahbagh were halted from around 9:15 pm for safety reasons.

However, metro services between Motijheel and Shahbagh, as well as between Uttara and Agargaon, are continuing, said Zahidul Islam, who is in charge of public relations at DMTCL.