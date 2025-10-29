Metro rail operation on Agargaon–Shahbagh route suspended again
Metro rail services have once again been suspended on the Agargaon–Shahbagh section in the capital.
According to relevant sources, slight vibrations were detected at the Farmgate site where a recent accident occurred after a bearing pad fell. So, train operations between Agargaon and Shahbagh were halted from around 9:15 pm for safety reasons.
However, metro services between Motijheel and Shahbagh, as well as between Uttara and Agargaon, are continuing, said Zahidul Islam, who is in charge of public relations at DMTCL.
Earlier, a bearing pad detached and fell from the connection point between a pillar and the viaduct on the western side of Farmgate Station at around 12:30 p.m. last Sunday. The incident claimed the life of a young man named Abul Kalam. Following the accident, metro rail operations were suspended.
Later, services resumed in phases—first between Uttara and Agargaon at around 3:00 p.m., and then between Motijheel and Shahbagh at around 7:15 p.m. After the bearing pad was reinstalled, full metro service was restored on Monday (27 October) at around 11:00 a.m.
Although operations resumed along the entire route, metro trains had been moving slowly over the Farmgate accident site for the past three days. Authorities said this reduced speed was a precautionary measure.
The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), which is responsible for constructing and operating the metro rail in Dhaka, stated that the train operator felt slight vibrations while passing the Farmgate site today and immediately informed higher authorities.
Following this report, the decision was made to suspend metro service on this section again.
According to the schedule, the last train from Uttara North Station departs at 9:30 p.m., while the final train from Motijheel leaves for Uttara North at 10:10 p.m.
As a result, metro service on the Agargaon–Shahbagh section is unlikely to resume tonight, DMTCL sources said.