Be vigilant in discharging duties to face future challenges: DMP chief to police

Addressing a special roll call meeting at the Public Order Management (POM) Police Lines in city’s Mirpur, Habibur Rahman said police is ready to face any challenge in the coming days.

“We are a disciplined force. We want to keep discipline in our works. We are in the police service to do good for the people. It is impossible to make others well off if we ourselves could not stay well,” he added.

The DMP chief expected that no complainant will be received against any policemen, adding, “Because we are all disciplined force. Remember there is no way to get away by committing a crime.”