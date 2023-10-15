Be vigilant in discharging duties to face future challenges: DMP chief to police

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman on Sunday asked all police members to be vigilant and perform duties to face the future challenges.
“Many challenges may come. Everyone has to be alert and perform duties with utmost sincerity to face those challenges. Maintaining law and order and protecting people's life and properties is our main job and sacred responsibility,” he said.
Addressing a special roll call meeting at the Public Order Management (POM) Police Lines in city’s Mirpur, Habibur Rahman said police is ready to face any challenge in the coming days.
“We are a disciplined force. We want to keep discipline in our works. We are in the police service to do good for the people. It is impossible to make others well off if we ourselves could not stay well,” he added.
The DMP chief expected that no complainant will be received against any policemen, adding, “Because we are all disciplined force. Remember there is no way to get away by committing a crime.”
The commissioner listened to everyone attentively and got specific problems and demands in the special roll call and gave immediate solutions to some issues and asked to the concerned people responsible for other issues.
After the roll call he visited barracks, mess and kitchen of the police lines. Habibur Rahman also gave directions to the officials to increase quality of food.
Additional commissioner AKM Hafiz Akhter; joint commissioners, deputy commissioners and officers of various ranks were present.