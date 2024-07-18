Quota reform movement
Clash breaks out between police, RAB and protesters in Uttara
A clash has broken out among the protesters and police and RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) in the capital’s Uttara area.
Nearly 1,000 protesters took to the street from the House Building area to Rajlakshmi in Uttara Thursday morning.
The members of police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) are firing tear gas shells and hurling sound grenades targeting the protesting students. As a result, vehicular movement on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway has been stalled.
Prothom Alo correspondent at the scene reports that students from various private universities in the area thronged in front of the Zamzam Tower in Uttara around 11:00 am.
However, police and members of RAB tried to disperse them as they brought out a procession from there leading to the clash.
The protesters were holding their position on both sides of the road while the police and RAB took position in the middle of the road at the time of filing this report.