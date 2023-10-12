Woman gives birth to five babies at DMCH, one dies

A woman gave birth to five babies at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Thursday morning.

One of the newborns, however, died shortly after birth while four other babies are currently admitted at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the hospital.

DMCH sources said 22-year-old Mansura Begum, the wife of Mamun Mia of Shibpur upazila in Narsigndi, was admitted to the hospital with labour pain at around 8:00am. She had a normal delivery at around 10 in the morning.