JnU teachers, students start rally with slogans, songs

The teachers and students of Jagannath University (JnU) are carrying out their rally with a three-point demand at Kakrail intersection in Dhaka.

The rally began around 2:15 pm today, Friday, following the Jummah prayers. Former students and alumni from various departments of the university have also joined the rally in solidarity.

The rally was originally scheduled to begin at 10:00 am today. Later, general secretary of JnU Teachers’ Association Professor Rais Uddin postponed the rally by an hour and a half with an announcement. The rally started later than planned.

Speakers at the rally expressed solidarity with the three-point demand. They have stated that the demands are reasonable. The interim government should quickly meet the demands.

The movement will continue until an announcement is made for complete implementation of their demands. Speakers also strongly condemned the recent police attacks on protesting students and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.