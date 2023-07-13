12 establishments fined in DSCC's anti-Aedes drive

A mobile court conducted by the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has fined 12 establishments Tk 125,000 after finding Aedes mosquito larvae in the respective buildings, reports UNB.

In addition, special drives have been conducted in 97 educational institutions in the area under the DSCC to destroy the breeding places of Aedes mosquitoes, according to a DSCC press release.

The drives were conducted in Paribagh, Shagbagh, North Mugda, Dakkhin Mugda, Jhigatola, Babubazar, South Jatrabari, East Nandipara, East Sheikhdi and Kutubkhali areas under the DSCC on Wednesday.