12 establishments fined in DSCC's anti-Aedes drive

A mobile court conducted by the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has fined 12 establishments Tk 125,000 after finding Aedes mosquito larvae in the respective buildings, reports UNB.
In addition, special drives have been conducted in 97 educational institutions in the area under the DSCC to destroy the breeding places of Aedes mosquitoes, according to a DSCC press release.
The drives were conducted in Paribagh, Shagbagh, North Mugda, Dakkhin Mugda, Jhigatola, Babubazar, South Jatrabari, East Nandipara, East Sheikhdi and Kutubkhali areas under the DSCC on Wednesday.
Executive magistrate SM Manjurul Haque of Zone-1 inspected 35 houses and establishments in the Paribagh and Shahbagh areas under Ward-21 and found mosquito larvae in an under-construction building built and imposed a fine of Tk 20,000 on Mamunur Rashid, project engineer at NDE Limited.
A total of Tk 1.23 lakh was collected in 12 cases after mosquito larvae were found in 12 houses and under-construction buildings.