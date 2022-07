A total of 2,365,585 people in five areas of Dhaka were given the first dose of the cholera vaccine, says International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDDRB) on Monday.

The oral vaccination drive was conducted in Dakshinkhan, Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Sabujbagh, and Jatrabari areas between 26 June and 2 July.