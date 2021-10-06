Overhauling Dhaka's bus service, a big step towards sustainable mobility

The much-awaited trial run of a new city bus service in a small corridor of Dhaka will begin on 1 December, under an ambitious project that aims to eventually put in place an effective public transport system in and around the capital, reports UNB.

In fact, Dhaka and its outskirts today account for more private vehicles than any other city in Bangladesh. The reason behind this unbridled rise in the number of private vehicles can be attributed to the lack of a robust public transport system. Also, most of the buses that ply in Dhaka are "unfit".