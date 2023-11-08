Metrorail launches two special trains from Wednesday

Two special metrorail services will operate at 7:10 am and 7:20 am from Uttara North station from Wednesday to facilitate students and professionals of different educational institutions.
However, the services will be available only for commuters with MRT pass or Rapid pass, according to Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).
The two metro trains will stop at all metrorail stations that are currently operational, DMTCL said in a Facebook post.
Currently, the metro service runs from 7:30 am until 11:30 am (12:00 pm for MRT and Rapid pass holders) on Uttara-Motijheel-Uttara route and 7:30 am to 8:00 pm (8:30 pm for MRT and Rapid pass holders) on Uttara-Agargaon-Uttara route.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Agargaon-Motijheel section of MRT Line-6 on Saturday, almost a year after the first part (Uttara-Agargaon) of the line (Uttara-Agargaon) opened for the people.