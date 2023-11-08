Metrorail launches two special trains from Wednesday

The two metro trains will stop at all metrorail stations that are currently operational, DMTCL said in a Facebook post.

Currently, the metro service runs from 7:30 am until 11:30 am (12:00 pm for MRT and Rapid pass holders) on Uttara-Motijheel-Uttara route and 7:30 am to 8:00 pm (8:30 pm for MRT and Rapid pass holders) on Uttara-Agargaon-Uttara route.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Agargaon-Motijheel section of MRT Line-6 on Saturday, almost a year after the first part (Uttara-Agargaon) of the line (Uttara-Agargaon) opened for the people.