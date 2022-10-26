Arrest warrant issued against Evaly chairman Shamima Nasrin in DSA case

The court also fixed 22 January next year for hearing on charge framing in the case.
Earlier, the court fixed 19 October for accepting the charge sheet in the case, however, Shamima pleaded for time through a lawyer without appearing in the court, said tribunal bench clerk Shamim Al Mamun.
On 30 September last year, a customer Alamgir Hossain filed the case against Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima at Badda police station, on charges of embezzling money through digital fraud.
According to the case, the plaintiff ordered products costing Tk 2.8 million from Evaly through two accounts on the company site and paid the bill.
Evaly promised him to deliver the products within 45 days of the order. But the customer didn’t receive the products. The company also didn’t return the customer’s money.
On 16 September last year, Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima were arrested during a raid on their house in the capital's Mohammadpur area. The couple was later sent to jail.
On 6 April this year, Shamima walked out of jail on bail. However, the CEO is still behind bars.