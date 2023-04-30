Tk 15b social safety funds spent on ineligible beneficiaries: CPD

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) in a survey report said about one-third or Tk 15 billion of social safety net allocation goes to ineligible beneficiaries due to wrong selection.

The report stated about 30 per cent of social safety net recipients are elderly and 33 per cent are widowed ineligible beneficiaries. Through which about Tk 15 billion was spent on ineligible beneficiaries.

CPD calls for effective household surveys to prevent this.

CPD believes that if this wastage can be prevented, it is possible to bring 45 per cent of the genuinely eligible people under the allowance. At the same time CPD also suggested increasing the allocation to bring eligible non-beneficiaries under the allowance.

Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director of CPD revealed the primary survey data on Sunday at a discussion on ‘How to Improve Coverage and Effectiveness of the Social Safety Net Program’, held at BRAC Centre in the capital on Sunday.