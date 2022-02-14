Pahela Falgun, Valentine's Day bring back joy in Dhaka streets

Dhaka has worn a colorful look as festival-loving Bangladeshi people are celebrating the first day of the most anticipated season Basanta (Spring) and globally celebrated Valentine's Day on Monday, all amid the pandemic.

Over the past couple of years, people, particularly in Bangladesh, had become used to celebrating a two-day festivity in February, with the 13th being the day of Pohela Falgun and the 14th as Valentine's Day. However, both the days are being celebrated on 14 February, due to the changes made in the Bengali calendar.

Falgun is the eleventh month in the Bengali calendar and the first month of the season, Spring, the king of all the six seasons that brings back warm sunshine, budding flowers and dancing of birds.