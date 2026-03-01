EU Supported project revels in the mystical allure of the Sundarbans!

The city recently witnessed two outstanding events, the first one, The Hive and the Hymn - a compelling exploration of the culture, myth and ethos of the Sundarbans and, the second, the unveiling of the book, ‘The Saline Quest for Honey’, an engrossing publication based on extensive research of life of the honey collectors of the mangrove forest, the impact of the ecology on their lives and, most importantly, the perennial presence of various tigers jeopardising their existence.

The secondary title of the book aptly reads: living with the tides, tigers and the traditions in the Sundarbans.

To state simply, the two events, falling under Sundarbans Across Borders: The Spirit of Cultural Resilience, coalesce to present a life which carries the heady sweetness of honey intertwined with the thrill of navigating the dangers posed by the Sundarbans.

But it’s never just honey and the threat from tigers because life in the forest is also plagued by river pirates and starkly, the prospect of incurring loss at the end of a honey collecting endeavour.