DNCC urges to boycott battery-rickshaw, footpath hawkers

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) administrator Mohammad Ejaz has urged city commuters to shun battery-powered auto-rickshaws and to refrain from purchasing goods from illegal vendors occupying the city's footpaths.

DNCC administrator said this while speaking at a public hearing with residents of all wards under DNCC Zone-7, held in the capital.

Mentioning that battery-powered auto-rickshaws are illegal all over Bangladesh, Ejaz said people demanded to impose a ban on the vehicles and hawkers on footpaths .

“I urge everyone not to ride in these battery-powered rickshaws. If you stop using them, the operators will be discouraged,” he said.