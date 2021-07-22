People leaving Dhaka before 'strictest restrictions'

A large number of people have started leaving Dhaka before the strict restrictions to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, are enforced from tomorrow (Friday).

Many of them couldn’t leave Dhaka earlier as they did not get leave, failed to avail transport and for other reasons. A lot of the people leaving Dhaka today, Thursday, are among those who will have no work or means of income during the restrictions. This was the situation at the Gabtali bus terminal from the morning till the afternoon.

Crowds thronged Gabtali bus terminal since Thursday morning. Many of them were travelling with their families. All the bus counters at the terminal remain open and under pressure of a burgeoning number of passengers.