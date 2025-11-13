Tight security around tribunal, BGB-police take positions, army patrolling
Security has been tightened around the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Dhaka ahead of the announcement of the verdict date in the case against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two others, accused of crimes against humanity committed during the July Uprising.
Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, who is leading the International Crimes Tribunal-1, is set to announce the date today, Thursday.
The Bangladesh Awami League, whose activities have been banned, has declared a “Dhaka lockdown” programme centring the day.
Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Armed Police Battalion (APBn) were seen stationed on high alert in the area during a visit to the tribunal premises near the High Court Mazar around 7:30 am today.
Armoured vehicles of both the BGB and DMP were seen at the site. A military patrol team arrived shortly after 8:00 am.
As many as 17,000 DMP personnel have been deployed across central points of the capital to prevent any acts of sabotage surrounding the verdict date announcement and the Awami League’s programme.
Additionally, members of the army, BGB and various police units have also been positioned at strategic locations.
Security forces began inspections from Wednesday, setting up checkpoints at all major entry points to the capital to search public transport and suspicious individuals. The checks continued this morning. Raids were conducted last night at several residential hotels and messes across Dhaka.
Roads in Dhaka appeared mostly normal this morning. The police members were seen on alert at several points between Mirpur and the High Court area after 7:00 am. Traffic was running, though lighter than usual. Joint forces were also seen patrolling around the Bangla Motor intersection.
A police checkpoint was also set up near the InterContinental Hotel intersection. Vehicle movement towards Jamuna, the official residence of the chief adviser, has been suspended. Vehicles attempting to pass that way were redirected towards Shahbagh.