Tight security around tribunal, BGB-police take positions, army patrolling

Security has been tightened around the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Dhaka ahead of the announcement of the verdict date in the case against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two others, accused of crimes against humanity committed during the July Uprising.

Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, who is leading the International Crimes Tribunal-1, is set to announce the date today, Thursday.

The Bangladesh Awami League, whose activities have been banned, has declared a “Dhaka lockdown” programme centring the day.