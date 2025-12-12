City

Dhaka-8 possible candidate Osman Hadi shot

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Osman Hadi, critically injured, has been taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.Prothom Alo

Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of the Inqilab Moncho and a possible independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency, has been shot in the capital’s Bijoynagar area.

He was shot this afternoon, Friday, in the Box Culvert area of Bijoynagar. Osman Hadi, critically injured, has been taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Sharif Osman Hadi is taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after being shot by miscreants.

Speaking to Prothom Alo in this regard, Mohammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (DC) of the Media and Public Relations Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said that at 2:25 pm, the assailants arrived on three motorcycles in front of Bijoynagar’s Box Culvert.

The attackers from one of the motorcycles fired at Hadi before fleeing the scene, added the official.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from City