Dhaka-8 possible candidate Osman Hadi shot
Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of the Inqilab Moncho and a possible independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency, has been shot in the capital’s Bijoynagar area.
He was shot this afternoon, Friday, in the Box Culvert area of Bijoynagar. Osman Hadi, critically injured, has been taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Speaking to Prothom Alo in this regard, Mohammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (DC) of the Media and Public Relations Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said that at 2:25 pm, the assailants arrived on three motorcycles in front of Bijoynagar’s Box Culvert.
The attackers from one of the motorcycles fired at Hadi before fleeing the scene, added the official.