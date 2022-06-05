Plastic causes waterlogging in mega cities including Dhaka

According to the World Bank records, Bangladesh is the tenth largest user of plastic and polythene in the world. Its use has increased more than threefold in between 2005 and 2022 year.

In Dhaka, 80 per cent of used plastic is being discarded on ground after single use. From there these enter rivers via drains and canals. And, the Bay of Bengal is the final destination.

Bangladesh currently ranks sixth globally in polluting the sea with plastic and polythene through the rivers.