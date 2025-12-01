Youth shot dead in Dhaka’s Jurain
Miscreants shot dead a youth in Dhaka’s Jurain area, and police suspect the killing took place from previous enmity.
The deceased was identified as Pappu Sheikh, 26.
Another person was reportedly injured in the incident, though their identity was not immediately known.
Police said the shooting occurred around 6:30 pm today, Monday.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) assistant commissioner (Shyampur division) Md Sarafat Ullah told Prothom Alo that a youth was killed in the shooting, and efforts are under way to identify and arrest those involved.
The body of Pappu was sent to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.