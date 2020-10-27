Probe into Navy official assault case to be conducted neutrally: DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Shafiqul Islam on Tuesday said an investigation into the navy officer assault case will be conducted without any biasness, reports news agency UNB.
“No one will try to influence here. He (Haji Selim’s son) will be put on trial like other criminals,” he said.
The DMP commissioner said this at a programme at Tejgaon police station compound in the capital today.
Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy filed the case with Dhanmondi police station naming four people and several unnamed others.
According to the case statement, a private car hit lieutenant Wasif’s bike near Labaid Hospital at Dhanmondi around 7:45pm on Sunday when he and his wife were returning to their Mohammadpur residence from Nilkhet.
Later, some people came out of the car and physically assaulted the navy officer and verbally abused his wife.
A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Irfan from his father’s residence at Devdas Lane of Swarighat in Old Dhaka on Monday afternoon.
A mobile court of RAB on Monday sentenced Irfan Selim, son of Dhaka-7 MP Haji Selim, and his bodyguard Zahid to one-year in jail for possessing illegal walkie-talkies and alcohol.
Detectives arrested another associate of Irfan Selim from Tangail district early Tuesday in a case filed in connection with the assault on an official of Bangladesh Navy in the capital on Sunday night.
A team of Detective Branch of Police arrested Irfan’s associate AB Siddique, 45, from Tangail around 3:30am, said Walid Hossain, deputy commissioner (media), DMP.
With his arrest, all the named accused in the case, including Irfan, are now behind bars.
The other arrestees are Md Zahid and driver Mizanur Rahman.