Probe into Navy official assault case to be conducted neutrally: DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Shafiqul Islam on Tuesday said an investigation into the navy officer assault case will be conducted without any biasness, reports news agency UNB.

“No one will try to influence here. He (Haji Selim’s son) will be put on trial like other criminals,” he said.

The DMP commissioner said this at a programme at Tejgaon police station compound in the capital today.

Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy filed the case with Dhanmondi police station naming four people and several unnamed others.