National Curricula and Textbook Board (NCTB) former chairman professor Ratan Siddiqui's house has allegedly been attacked in Uttara.

Ratan Siddiqui said the incident took place after Juma prayers on Friday.

He said he along with his wife was returning home in the afternoon. At the time, they were unable to take their car inside home due to a motorbike.

As the driver of the car blew horn, a person appeared there and got into an altercation.