Protesters clash with police in city over Cumilla incident

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Police intercepted protesters at the Nightingale intersection
Police intercepted protesters at the Nightingale intersection

Clashes took place between police and protesters as they brought out a procession after Jumma prayer from Baritul Mukarram national mosque protesting the incident of Cumilla.

At least seven were reportedly injured during the clash.

Several hundred people under the banner of ‘Malibagh Muslim Jubo Samaj’ brought out the protest march after the prayers. Police intercepted them as they reached the Nightingale intersection.

The protesters entered the adjoining alleys and started to pelt stones at the police. Police fired tear gas canisters in response to disperse the protesters. At one point, police also fired from shotguns.

Chase and counter chase between police and protesters continued for around half an hour. At least seven people including five policemen were reportedly injured during the skirmishes. Two injured protesters were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Ramna Zone police’s assistant commissioner Baizidur Rahman said five policemen including himself were injured.

Mohammad Abdul Ahad. Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) deputy commissioner of Motijheel Zone, said three people were detained and taken to Paltan police station during the clash.

He said the protesters started to throw brickbats to police in the Nightingale intersection and police brought the situation under control by lobbing tear shells.

