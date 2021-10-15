Protesters clash with police in city over Cumilla incident

The protesters entered the adjoining alleys and started to pelt stones at the police. Police fired tear gas canisters in response to disperse the protesters. At one point, police also fired from shotguns.
Chase and counter chase between police and protesters continued for around half an hour. At least seven people including five policemen were reportedly injured during the skirmishes. Two injured protesters were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Ramna Zone police’s assistant commissioner Baizidur Rahman said five policemen including himself were injured.
Mohammad Abdul Ahad. Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) deputy commissioner of Motijheel Zone, said three people were detained and taken to Paltan police station during the clash.
He said the protesters started to throw brickbats to police in the Nightingale intersection and police brought the situation under control by lobbing tear shells.