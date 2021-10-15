Over 100 arrested, govt takes tougher stance

At least 30 temples of Hindu community and idols were vandalised and set on fire in 10 districts of the country until Thursday following the alleged desecration of holy Quran in Cumilla last week.

In this situation, the Hindu community people are taking preparation to immerse the idols of Goddess Durga across the country today (Friday) after the five-day Durga Puja.

The government has taken a tougher stance to thwart any kind of destbilising situation over the incident. It has deployed Border Guard Bangladesh troops in 22 districts to ensure security at the Puja Mandaps. Besides this, the high-speed mobile internet services have reportedly been shut down in different districts including Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Brahmanbaria and Rajshahi.