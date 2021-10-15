Over 100 arrested, govt takes tougher stance

Following the incident in Cumilla, clashes have been reported in different districts while over 100 people were arrested as of Thursday night.
After the clashes in Hajiganj of Chandpur on Wednesday night, local administration has imposed section 144 there. Bodies of four people, killed in clash, were handed over to their families on Thursday. The district administration has formed a five-member committee to investigate into the incident. Cumilla district administration has also constituted a probe committee.
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said the government thinks the Cumilla incident is premeditated and a work of a quarter with ulterior motive. The people involved with the incident will be arrested very soon. Already a few people involved with the incident have been identified and a few more suspects have been arrested for quizzing, the minister added.
Clashes erupted in Cumilla over the alleged desecration of holy Quran in Cumilla on Wednesday morning. Later, BGB troops were deployed there to bring the situation under control.
All-out action will be taken: Home minister
The government high ups attended a meeting over the situation at secretariat on Thursday morning. Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, cabinet secretary Anwarul Islam, chiefs and high officials of different intelligence agencies and security forces attended the meeting.
After the meeting, the home minister spoke to newspersons. He said the incident in Cumilla is a very sad affair. Those who are involved with the incident will face punishment. Those who believe in religion and are pious cannot do this. This could be a process to damage the communal harmony in the country, Asaduzzaman added.
The minister further said some people are seen trying to destabilise the law and order situation. Anyone instigating such incidents will be brought to book. Besides, rumours are being spread though social media. Those who are carrying out such malicious efforts will also be brought to book, he added.
Mentioning that the security forces have started their investigations immediately after the incident at a Cumilla Puja Mandap, the home minister said some heart-wrenching incidents unfolded following the incident there. Four people were killed in Hajiganj. Incidents were reported in other places as well. But the security forces have been working to bring the situation under control, he added.