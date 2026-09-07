Another prisoner dies at DMCH, raising the number to 4 in 2-day

Another prisoner who was brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) after falling ill at Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj died on Monday.

He was taken to the hospital’s emergency department in the morning, where physicians pronounced him dead.

The prisoner was identified as Ali Akbar Mondal, 67. It was not immediately known which case he had been detained in. His village home is in Babukhali of Mohammadpur upazila in Magura.