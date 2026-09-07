Another prisoner dies at DMCH, raising the number to 4 in 2-day
Another prisoner who was brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) after falling ill at Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj died on Monday.
He was taken to the hospital’s emergency department in the morning, where physicians pronounced him dead.
The prisoner was identified as Ali Akbar Mondal, 67. It was not immediately known which case he had been detained in. His village home is in Babukhali of Mohammadpur upazila in Magura.
Earlier on Sunday, three prisoners died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital within an hour and 40 minutes between 7:25 am and 9:05am. They had been brought to the hospital from Dhaka Central Jail.
They were Abul Bashar, 58, Abdul Qayyum, 62, and Md Shahadat Hossain Liton, 52. Hospital sources said all three had been brought to the emergency department that morning.
Inspector Md Habibur Rahman, in-charge of the police camp at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Ali Akbar’s body had been kept at the DMCH morgue for post-mortem.