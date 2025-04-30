Govt to approve BUET-designed new rickshaw, anti-discrimination students to be ‘master trainer’

The government is giving approval to a new model of battery-powered rickshaw designed by a team from the mechanical engineering department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) to run on the streets of Dhaka.

The local government ministry will give approval to this relatively higher speed rickshaw than the traditional one and the drivers will be given license.

The existing Local Government (City Corporation) Act, 2009 is being amended for that. A draft related to this would soon be presented before an advisory council meeting.

Meanwhile, there will be 300 master trainers to train the drivers of the newly-designed battery-powered rickshaws.

Discussing it with the representatives of the youth development department, students, who received training on traffic management among those participating in the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, would be made master trainers on priority basis.

It will have representatives from the police’s traffic division as well.

There was a meeting of stakeholders at the Nagar Bhaban on 17 April. Representatives from relevant ministries and departments of the government were present in that meeting led by local government department secretary Md Rezaul Maksud Zahedi, according to the meeting minutes.