BUET designs new rickshaw to run on Dhaka streets

A team from the mechanical engineering department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has drafted a new design for rickshaw. They say that this design of rickshaws would be way safer than the regular rickshaws. However, it would cost about the same as the currently-running battery-powered rickshaws to build them.

Meanwhile, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has stated that these newly designed rickshaws would run on the streets of Dhaka. The old design of rickshaws would be taken off the streets in phases.

A six-member team of researchers led by Md Ehsan, a professor at the mechanical engineering department of BUET, has drafted the new design for the rickshaw. Professor Ehsan told Prothom Alo that he has been working on drafting a design for rickshaws with additional safety since 2022. In the past he had contacted the government in this connection but in vain.

Currently there are two types of rickshaws- pedal-driven and battery-powered – running in Dhaka. The number of battery-powered rickshaw has increased widely in recent times. These rickshaws do not have registration and the drivers do not have any training.