Anarchy of battery-run rickshaw: No compromise on safety and order

Battery-run rickshaws, which are essentially traditional rickshaws fitted with motors in local garages, have now emerged as a major disruption in Dhaka’s transport system. The increase of such vehicles has reached a point where the already fragile traffic situation in Dhaka city has become utterly chaotic.

Those rickshaws, often assembled without meeting scientific standards, are also a major cause of road accidents. Considering road discipline, the risk of accidents and the livelihoods of those involved, the government must adopt strict yet pragmatic measures regarding the operation of battery-run rickshaws.

Dhaka, a capital city with nearly 20 million residents, is already one of the slowest-moving cities in the world. No previous government has taken effective steps to develop a disciplined and citizen-friendly public transport system. Instead, control over transports has been handed over to politically influential individuals. As a result, citizens have become hostage to a few powerful transport leaders.