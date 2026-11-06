Miscreants set bus on fire in Baridhara

Miscreants have set fire to a passenger bus operated by Boishakhi Paribahan on Pragati Sarani in the Baridhara area of the capital. No casualties have been reported, police said.

The bus was set ablaze in Baridhara's J Block at around 5.45 pm on Friday.

According to Bhatara police, the Boishakhi Paribahan bus operates on the Savar–Notun Bazar route. Shortly after the bus dropped off passengers in Baridhara in the evening, two or three miscreants suddenly set fire to the bus and fled the scene.