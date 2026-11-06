Miscreants set bus on fire in Baridhara
Miscreants have set fire to a passenger bus operated by Boishakhi Paribahan on Pragati Sarani in the Baridhara area of the capital. No casualties have been reported, police said.
The bus was set ablaze in Baridhara's J Block at around 5.45 pm on Friday.
According to Bhatara police, the Boishakhi Paribahan bus operates on the Savar–Notun Bazar route. Shortly after the bus dropped off passengers in Baridhara in the evening, two or three miscreants suddenly set fire to the bus and fled the scene.
After being alerted, two units of the Baridhara Fire Station rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze. The passengers managed to get out safely before the fire could spread. No one was injured.
Police also said that no clear CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage of the incident was available from the immediate vicinity. They are examining footage from surrounding areas in an effort to identify those responsible.
Bhatara police station officer-in-charge Mohammad Mazharul Islam said that after the Fire Service had extinguished the fire, a police team went to the scene and had the bus removed.
The driver and his assistant were taken to the police station for questioning in connection with the incident.
Police are working to bring those involved in setting fire to the bus to justice, the OC added.