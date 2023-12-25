Councillors to bring voters, DMP to ensure security

The police are thinking that the main challenge in the 12th parliamentary election is to bring voters in Dhaka to the polling stations on the voting day slated for 7 January.

This has been learnt from the police officials and councillors who attended a meeting.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) organised a view-exchange meeting on law and order with the councillors of two city corporations at the Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital on Monday.

A decision has been taken that councillors will bring the voters to the polling stations and the police will ensure their security. If anyone obstructs the voters to cast their votes, they will be brought to book.