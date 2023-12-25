Councillors to bring voters, DMP to ensure security

The police are thinking that the main challenge in the 12th parliamentary election is to bring voters in Dhaka to the polling stations on the voting day slated for 7 January.
This has been learnt from the police officials and councillors who attended a meeting.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) organised a view-exchange meeting on law and order with the councillors of two city corporations at the Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital on Monday.
A decision has been taken that councillors will bring the voters to the polling stations and the police will ensure their security. If anyone obstructs the voters to cast their votes, they will be brought to book.
You are the public representatives at the grassroots level. You know who the criminals are. If you provide information and we work together, we will be able to eliminate criminals from society. At least we will be able to control them till 7 January. If we can pass the 7 January election peacefully, the country will overcome a big problem
In the meeting, the police seek cooperation from the councillors to maintain law and order, to prevent violent activities including torching vehicles and to identify those who want to obstruct the election.
At the beginning of the meeting, DMP joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarker disclosed the goal and purpose of the meeting.
He said one of the goals is to find out ward-based risks in the election and to way out solutions to it. Another target is to ensure active participation of ward councillors to prevent ongoing sabotage and arson attacks.
After the meeting while talking to newspersons, DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman said those who will try to resist the upcoming election, legal action will be taken against them.
He said there is no specific risk over the upcoming elections and there is no advance information on sabotage.
Habibur Rahman said there are 129 councillors in two city corporations in Dhaka metropolitan area. They were invited today. They have informed the police about the problems of law and order in their respective areas.