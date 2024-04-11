Mahout’s son dies in elephant attack at national zoo
The son of a mahout died after being attacked by an elephant at the National Zoo in the capital's Mirpur. This incident happened around 11:00am on Thursday.
Deceased Zahid, 17, is the son of the national zoo’s mahout Azad Ali.
National Zoo director Rafiqul Islam Talukdar confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
Rafiqul Islam Talukder said mahout Azad Ali entered the elephant gym with his son. The elephant attacked the unknown person. Azad headed to hospital without informing the zoo authorities. As Zahid died en route to the hospital, his father headed to Moulvibazar’s Kulaura with the body.
Director Rafiqul said he came to know about the incident from others and later talked with mahout Azad.