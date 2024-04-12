Six members of a family burnt in fire in Bhashantek

Neighbour Moyna Banu said victim Liton used to live with his family on the ground floor of a two-storey building on Culvert Road in Paschim Bhashantek area. He runs a business of electronic appliances and furniture in the area.

The kitchen and other rooms of the flat were covered with gas as mice might have cut off the gas cylinder's pipe, she said.

A fire broke out with a big bang when Liton was about to ignite the coil, leaving all the family members injured, the neighbour said.

Hearing screams, locals rushed and took them to the burn institute, she added.