Six members of a family burnt in fire in Bhashantek
Six members including two minors of a family sustained severe burn injuries in a fire suspected to be originated from a mosquito coil in Paschim Bhashantek area of Dhaka early Friday.
The victims were identified as Md Liton, 52, his wife Surjo Banu, 40, mother-in-law Meherunnesa, 65, daughters Liza, 18, Lamia, 7, and son Sujon, 8.
All the injured were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, said the institute’s resident surgeon Dr Tariqul Islam.
Of the injured, Liton sustained 67 per cent burn, Banu 82 per cent, Meherunnesa 47 per cent, Liza 30 per cent, Lamia 55 per cent and Sujon 43 per cent, said the physician.
Neighbour Moyna Banu said victim Liton used to live with his family on the ground floor of a two-storey building on Culvert Road in Paschim Bhashantek area. He runs a business of electronic appliances and furniture in the area.
The kitchen and other rooms of the flat were covered with gas as mice might have cut off the gas cylinder's pipe, she said.
A fire broke out with a big bang when Liton was about to ignite the coil, leaving all the family members injured, the neighbour said.
Hearing screams, locals rushed and took them to the burn institute, she added.