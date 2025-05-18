Nagar Bhaban main gate locked, Ishraque's supporters stage sit-in

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain's supporters are staging a sit-in before the main gate of the Nagar Bhaban for the fourth consecutive day today, Sunday demanding their leader in the mayoral post of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

Under the banner of ‘Dhkabashi’ (residents of Dhaka) they started the demonstration in front of the main gate of the Nagar Bhaban in Gulistan area of the capital at 9:30 am today, Sunday. While, a padlock was seen hanging on the main gate of the Nagar Bhaban, the smaller side gate remains open.

Ishraque’s supporters are demonstrating by blocking the road in front of the Nagar Bhaban. Only the demonstrators are allowed to go inside. This is disrupting the service-related operations in the city. Law and order enforcement forces have been found stationed at the front of the Nagar Bhaban.