Nagar Bhaban main gate locked, Ishraque's supporters stage sit-in
BNP leader Ishraque Hossain's supporters are staging a sit-in before the main gate of the Nagar Bhaban for the fourth consecutive day today, Sunday demanding their leader in the mayoral post of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).
Under the banner of ‘Dhkabashi’ (residents of Dhaka) they started the demonstration in front of the main gate of the Nagar Bhaban in Gulistan area of the capital at 9:30 am today, Sunday. While, a padlock was seen hanging on the main gate of the Nagar Bhaban, the smaller side gate remains open.
Ishraque’s supporters are demonstrating by blocking the road in front of the Nagar Bhaban. Only the demonstrators are allowed to go inside. This is disrupting the service-related operations in the city. Law and order enforcement forces have been found stationed at the front of the Nagar Bhaban.
His supporters are gathering in front of the Nagar Bhaban carrying out small processions from various parts of Dhaka South City. Also they are chanting various slogans such as “We demand the oath of Ishraque Bhai,” and “The oath must be administered immediately.”
Touhidul Islam, a resident of Jatrabari area who took part in the demonstration, told Prothom Alo, “Ishraque Hossain has been elected mayor with public’s vote. Any delay in administering his oath is a disregard for the people’s mandate. We want to see him assume office as mayor soon.”
Fatema Begum, another demonstrator who came from Old Dhaka, said, “He has not been sworn in even after the gazette notification has been published. This delay is illogical. We demand that he be handed over his responsibilities without further delay.”
At a press conference held Saturday evening at the National Press Club, Ishraque Hossain said, “A case was filed within 30 days of the election. Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh tried to obstruct the judicial process of that case using his influence. The court was under the influence of the Awami League then. Still, we won following all the legal procedures.”
He added, “Though 20 days have passed since the gazette was published, I have not been sworn in yet. Whereas, I am fully prepared to take the oath.”
In the election held on 1 February 2020, Awami League’s Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh defeated BNP’s Ishraque Hossain by nearly 175,000 (1.75 lakh) votes. However on 27 March this year, an electoral tribunal annulled that result and declared Ishraque Hossain as the lawfully elected mayor.
Then on 22 April, the Election Commission published a gazette notification seeking counsel of the law ministry.
Supporters of Ishraque claim that the delay in administering his oath, even after the gazette has been published, is deliberate and motivated. They said their demonstration will continue until their demands are met.
Earlier on Saturday, Ishraque’s supporters had locked the main gate of the Nagar Bhaban and the offices of several departments within the building. In consequence, all citizen services operations were suspended.
Apart from the Nagar Bhaban, ten regional offices of Dhaka South City Corporation were also locked down Saturday. Consequently, civic services provided from those offices were stopped abruptly. These services include birth and death registration, trade licence applications and renewals, tax payments, and so on.