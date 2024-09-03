Heavy rain inundates Dhaka streets

Heavy rainfalls hit the capital from 5:00 am to 7:30 am on Tuesday, inundating roads in many parts of the city to waist to knee-deep water, as well as causing miseries to residents, commuters and school goers.

Several CNG-run auto-rickshaws were seen stuck in water on Green Road area around 7:00 am while parts of Karwan Bazar also went under waist to ankle-deep water.