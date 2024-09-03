Heavy rain inundates Dhaka streets
Heavy rainfalls hit the capital from 5:00 am to 7:30 am on Tuesday, inundating roads in many parts of the city to waist to knee-deep water, as well as causing miseries to residents, commuters and school goers.
Several CNG-run auto-rickshaws were seen stuck in water on Green Road area around 7:00 am while parts of Karwan Bazar also went under waist to ankle-deep water.
Rainwaters also inundated roads in Adabar, Noorjahan Road, Dhanmondi, Bashiruddin Road of Kalabagan, Kathal Bagan, Shewrapara, Malibagh, West Tejturi Bazar, Bangshal, Bakshibazar, Satrasta, Tejgaon, Tejkunipara areas.
Vehicles were seen moving on a side of Kazi Nazrul Avenue as rainwaters inundated another side of the road, causing traffic jams.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department said rainfalls are likely to occur in many places of Dhaka, Khulna, Chattogram, Barishal and Sylhet divisions.