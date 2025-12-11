Algeria embassy commemorates ‘11 December 1960 Demonstrations’
The Embassy of Algeria in Bangladesh hosted an elegant and dignified ceremony today, Thursday to commemorate the “Demonstrations of 11 December 1960,” an important event in Algeria’s fight for independence. The ceremony was held with great honor and pride, highlighting the sacrifices made by the Algerian people in their struggle against French colonial rule.
The event began with the hoisting of the Algerian National Flag at the embassy premises, a powerful symbol of national pride and sovereignty.
This was followed by a one-minute silence to honor the martyrs who gave their lives during the 11 December 1960 demonstrations, whose bravery continues to inspire generations, reports a press release.
The commemoration proceeded with a recitation from the Holy Quran by Moulana Mohammad Anowarul Haque, who prayed for the heroes of the demonstrations, followed by another Quranic recitation by Moulana Masud Ahmed.
In his speech, Abdelouahab SAIDANI, the ambassador of Algeria to Bangladesh, reflected on the historical significance of the 11 December 1960 protests. He recalled how the courageous Algerians rose up against the French colonial regime, just as French President Charles de Gaulle visited Algeria to promote his “third way” plan that offered partial sovereignty but rejected true independence.
Ambassador Saidani emphasized that the harsh repression faced by the protesters only fueled their determination for independence. The violent response from the French forces, including mass arrests and killings, served to unite the Algerian people and draw international attention to their cause. This collective resistance ultimately led to Algeria gaining its independence.
The ambassador further emphasized that the events of 11 December 1960, not only solidified Algerian unity but also led to the recognition of Algeria’s right to self-determination by the United Nations, eventually pressuring France into negotiations and ending colonial rule.
Today, Algeria stands as a sovereign nation committed to progress and prosperity through innovation, unity, and a diversified economy. Ambassador Saidani praised Algeria’s advancements in various sectors, particularly in empowering the youth, while also honoring the brave martyrs who paved the way for the country’s freedom.
Drawing a parallel between Algeria’s struggle and Bangladesh’s own history of resistance, the ambassador underscored the shared values of dignity and self-determination that bind the two nations. He called for continued cooperation between Algeria and Bangladesh, especially in the fields of trade, education, technology, and renewable energy, and paid tribute to the enduring friendship between the two countries.
The ceremony concluded with the screening of a documentary film showcasing the history and significance of the 11 December 1960 demonstrations, paying homage to the brave souls who contributed to Algeria’s independence.
The event was attended by distinguished members of civil society, respected individuals from various sectors, Bangladesh Scouts, journalists from various media houses, and prominent business leaders from the country.
The Embassy of Algeria in Bangladesh works to strengthen the diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between Algeria and Bangladesh. Through various events, the embassy strives to enhance mutual understanding and cooperation between the two nations.