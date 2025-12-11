Algeria embassy commemorates ‘11 December 1960 Demonstrations’

The Embassy of Algeria in Bangladesh hosted an elegant and dignified ceremony today, Thursday to commemorate the “Demonstrations of 11 December 1960,” an important event in Algeria’s fight for independence. The ceremony was held with great honor and pride, highlighting the sacrifices made by the Algerian people in their struggle against French colonial rule.

The event began with the hoisting of the Algerian National Flag at the embassy premises, a powerful symbol of national pride and sovereignty.

This was followed by a one-minute silence to honor the martyrs who gave their lives during the 11 December 1960 demonstrations, whose bravery continues to inspire generations, reports a press release.