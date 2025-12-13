Fire in Dhaka’s Keraniganj building, 14 firefighting units deployed, 42 rescued

A fire has broken out in a building in the Kadamtali area after crossing Babubazar Bridge in Keraniganj, Dhaka. The Fire Service received information about the fire at 5:37 am today, Saturday.

Fire Service Media Department Senior Staff Officer Shahjahan Shikdar said that 14 units are working to control the fire. So far, a total of 42 people have been rescued and safely brought down through different stairways.