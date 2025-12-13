Fire in Dhaka’s Keraniganj building, 14 firefighting units deployed, 42 rescued
A fire has broken out in a building in the Kadamtali area after crossing Babubazar Bridge in Keraniganj, Dhaka. The Fire Service received information about the fire at 5:37 am today, Saturday.
Fire Service Media Department Senior Staff Officer Shahjahan Shikdar said that 14 units are working to control the fire. So far, a total of 42 people have been rescued and safely brought down through different stairways.
In a text message, Fire Service Media Department Inspector Anwarul Islam said the fire broke out on the ground floor of the 12-storey building named Jamela Tower.
He could not initially provide information about the cause of the fire or any casualties.
Keraniganj Fire Service duty officer Farhad Hossain said in the morning that the building is nine storeys high and contained warehouses storing garments and electrical wires.