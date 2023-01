Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Wednesday said the concerned deputy commissioners (DCs) have been asked to remain vigil so that no one can manipulate the prices of essentials during the holy month of Ramadan.

The minister said this while talking to reporters after a meeting with the DCs at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city.

"I have asked them to take strict measures so that no one can manipulate the price of essentials during Ramadan," he said adding that the deputy commissioners have also been asked to remain aware on consumers' rights.