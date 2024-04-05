BUET alumni see evil politics in guise of student politics
With continuous efforts and maintaining a conducive learning environment, the BUET can further enhance its global reputation and emerge as a leading institution in the world, provided a politics-free environment is maintained, said the BUET alumni
The former students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) have expressed concerns about the fact that the current activities under the umbrella of student politics are essentially another form of evil politics.
BUET Alumni, a formal platform of BUET alumni, came up with the observation while expressing their collective positions regarding the ongoing discussions on student politics on the BUET campus.
In a press release on Friday, they asserted that the BUET has been going up on the world university rankings, and it may emerge as a leading institution on the global stage if a politics-free environment is maintained.
The BUET alumni said they are in favour of sound politics, but what is now going on in the name of student politics is actually another form of evil politics.
The press statement was preceded by an emergency joint meeting of the BUET Alumni Board of Trustee, the BUET Residential Hall Alumni Association, and the BUET Alumni on Wednesday. Ainun Nishat, president of the BUET Alumni, led the meeting.
According to the press release, the meeting discussed the recent untoward incidents and subsequent crises and uncertainties on the BUET campus, followed by some decisions.
Firstly, the BUET Alumni believe that the vice chancellor and the syndicate are solely responsible for the management of the university as per the prevailing law.
Secondly, the events that took place a few days ago were unexpected. The meeting is expressing its position in favour of sound politics. However, what is currently going on in the name of student politics is the manifestation of evil politics.
Thirdly, the role of BUET Alumni in safeguarding the environment of the university and upholding the quality of education is undeniable. Hence, they are always committed to performing their duties in coordination with the authorities.
Fourthly, the academic activities have been undisrupted throughout the last five years, rather have been conducted in a disciplined manner. The prestigious achievements and recognition of students in the field of research in home and abroad testify the consistent successes. No one can expect the prevailing environment to be disrupted.
Fifthly, the BUET has made significant progress on the national and global stage in terms of education and research. It has been steadily improving on global rankings. With continuous efforts and maintaining a conducive learning environment, the BUET can further enhance its global reputation and emerge as a leading institution in the world, provided a politics-free environment is maintained.
Sixthly, the BUET graduates are playing significant roles in their workplaces in home and abroad. They have been playing crucial roles in the infrastructural and economic developments of the country, through professional assistance in many mega projects, including the Padma Bridge, Bangabandhu Tunnel, metrorail, new airport, and sea port.
Despite being out of political activities, the institution is working relentlessly to build a smart Bangladesh with the aim of academic excellence and national progress, by creating an environment of peaceful co-existence among its teachers, students, and officials.
Seventhly, the BUET has historically been proven and recognised as a technical education institution of the highest quality.
Eighthly, it is the university authorities’ responsibility to ensure the safety of students. The BUET alumni urges the university authorities to take the matter seriously into account the insecurity expressed by the general students repeatedly.
Ninthly, the BUET alumni believe that the recent crisis will be resolved soon. Like the past, the mutual respect, harmony, and good terms of the students, administration, and teachers will always remain alive. Besides, all stakeholders will be committed to upholding the glory and reputation of the institution.