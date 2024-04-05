BUET alumni see evil politics in guise of student politics

The former students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) have expressed concerns about the fact that the current activities under the umbrella of student politics are essentially another form of evil politics.

BUET Alumni, a formal platform of BUET alumni, came up with the observation while expressing their collective positions regarding the ongoing discussions on student politics on the BUET campus.

In a press release on Friday, they asserted that the BUET has been going up on the world university rankings, and it may emerge as a leading institution on the global stage if a politics-free environment is maintained.