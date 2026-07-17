Overcast skies, packed crowds at monsoon dance festival
Amid brooding rain clouds, people gathered at Bakultol at the Faculty of Fine Arts of Dhaka University. Families, friends and couples alike arrived to celebrate the monsoon through dance.
Draped in saris and panjabis, in shades of white, green and blue, the Faculty of Fine Arts reflected the colours and spirit of the rainy season.
The Arthi Ahmed Dance Academy, in collaboration with the Faculty of Fine Arts, Dhaka University, organised a dance festival titled 'Ghonghota 2' at Bakultola on Friday morning.
With dark clouds hanging overhead on a Shraban morning, the event transformed the Faculty of Fine Arts into a vibrant festival ground.
Bakultola was thronged with spectators. Many were left standing as seats filled up, while others were unable to enter because of the overwhelming crowd.
The performances featured one monsoon-themed song after another—from Rabindra Sangeet and Nazrul Sangeet to Bengali folk music.
The stage décor also reflected the spirit of the rainy season. Nature seemed to complement the occasion, with overcast skies and a refreshing breeze providing the perfect backdrop. The rhythm of the performances captivated the audience throughout.
Dance performances were presented along with a total of 16 monsoon-themed songs in the programme that was opened with a performance to ‘Megh Bolechhe Jabo Jabo’. This was warmly received with enthusiastic applause.
This was followed by performances to ‘Aji Jhoro Jhoro Mukhoro Bador Dine’, ‘Pagla Hawar Badol Dine’, ‘Eso Shyamolo Sundoro’, ‘Rum Jhum’, ‘Mor Bhabonare Ki Hawaye Matalo’ and a few others.
The event concluded with ‘Amra Sobai Raja’, performed by Arthi Ahmed and her troupe.
Around 300 amateur dancers, ranging in age from three to 70, took part in the production. Participants included children as well as physicians, engineers, teachers, journalists, researchers, homemakers and people from various other professions.
Organiser Arthi Ahmed said, “‘Ghonghota’ is not merely a dance production; it is a celebration of new beginnings, where age is no barrier and long-held dreams are finally given wings.”
The original plan had been for both performers and spectators to enjoy the rain together. Although the skies remained heavily overcast, the anticipated downpour never arrived. Even so, the audience remained immersed in the rhythm and energy of the performances.
The audience included not only young people but also middle-aged and elderly spectators, with women making up the majority of those in attendance.
Fariha Alam, who had travelled from Banani with her family, said, “I am learning dance myself. I was thoroughly impressed by the event.”
Fundraising for flood victims
The festival was not solely a celebration of the monsoon. Funds were also raised to support people affected by the recent floods.
A booth operated by the JAAGO Foundation was set up at the venue, where attendees made donations for flood relief.
Concluding the programme, Arthi Ahmed appealed to the audience, saying, “If you enjoyed our performance, please donate according to your ability. Every contribution you make will have a meaningful impact. If we cannot make a worthwhile contribution from this festival, then it will have failed to achieve its true purpose.”