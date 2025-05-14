Long march to Jamuna: Police charge baton, fire tear gas to disperse JnU demonstrators

Police have halted a long march by Jagannath University students and teachers to Jamuna, the official residence of the Chief Adviser. The demonstrators called the long march to press home their three-point demands.

The law enforcement charged batons, fired sound grenades and tear gas, and used water cannons to disperse the procession when it reached near Kakrail Mosque around 12:30 pm today, Wednesday.

Tensions escalated when protesters began pushing against the police.