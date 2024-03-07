Long tailbacks at both ends of Babubazar Bridge
Severe traffic congestion has been created at Nayabazar and Kadamtali areas, two entry points of Dhaka, as the authorities started repair works on the Postogola Bridge.
There have been long tailbacks on both ends of Babubazar Bridge since Thursday morning.
A limited number of light vehicles are using the Postogola Bridge. But the authorities will completely suspend vehicular movement on the bridge at 12:00 am on Friday.
During a spot visit around 11:00 am on Thursday, huge traffic gridlock was seen from the Babubazar Bridge’s north end to Nayabazar and Tantibazar areas. On the other side, there were noticeable traffic congestions in the Kadamtali area. Vehicles were passing the Babubazar Bridge at a slow pace.
Chowdhury Sajjad Arefin, deputy assistant engineer of Roads and Highways Department (Keraniganj circle), said all kinds of traffic movement will be suspended on the Postogola Bridge from 12:00 am on Friday, due to renovation works.
Sajib Miya, who was driving an Aram Paribahan coach from Munshiganj and was stuck in a traffic jam at Kadamtali, said they had to suffer in the traffic jam presumably caused by unplanned parking of CNG-run auto rickshaws there.
Moinuddin Ahmed, driver of Faridpur-bound Procheshta Paribahan, said they faced traffic gridlock in the Nayabazar and Tantibazar areas while leaving Dhaka through the Babubazar Bridge.
Alamin, an assistant sub-inspector of traffic police who was on-duty at Kadamtali area, said the area experienced an increased pressure of traffic as movement of heavy vehicles has been suspended via the Postogola Bridge.
However, the traffic police have been working to control the vehicles, he added.