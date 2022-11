A newlywed couple died after being electrocuted at their house in Keraniganj upazila of Dhaka early Thursday, reports UNB.

The couple — Ismail, 20, and his wife Kajal Akter, 18 — were residents of Atibazar Sumon Housing area under the upazila.

Mamunur Or-Rashid, officer-in-charge of Keraniganj Model Police Station, said the couple used to live in a rented house.