Train services suspended across the country, passengers suffer

Train services across the country have been suspended due to a strike by railway running staff. The suspension, which began at midnight on Monday, has disrupted train operations on various routes, including the capital, Dhaka, causing significant inconvenience to passengers.

Many passengers, unaware of the suspension of train services, were seen waiting at the Kamalapur station in Dhaka, on Tuesday morning.

Similar scenes were reported at stations in Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna, Panchagarh, Dinajpur, and other areas.