Train services suspended across the country, passengers suffer
Train services across the country have been suspended due to a strike by railway running staff. The suspension, which began at midnight on Monday, has disrupted train operations on various routes, including the capital, Dhaka, causing significant inconvenience to passengers.
Many passengers, unaware of the suspension of train services, were seen waiting at the Kamalapur station in Dhaka, on Tuesday morning.
Similar scenes were reported at stations in Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna, Panchagarh, Dinajpur, and other areas.
With train services halted, many passengers have started seeking alternative modes of transport.
The running staff, including guards, train drivers (locomaster), assistant drivers, and ticket inspectors (TTEs), have been protesting for some time, demanding pensions, gratuities, and running allowances in addition to their basic salaries.
On 22 January, the Railway Running Staff and Workers Union held a press conference at the old railway station in Chattogram, issuing an ultimatum for their demands to be met by 27 January.
They warned that rail services would be suspended starting 28 January if their demands were not addressed.
Typically, running staff work long hours on trains and receive additional pay if their workday exceeds eight hours. Upon retirement, their pension benefits were previously calculated by adding 75 per cent of their basic salary to the retirement funds. However, this benefit was curtailed by the Ministry of Finance on 3 November, 2021.
Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, an adviser to the Ministry of Railways, informed Prothom Alo on Monday that discussions with representatives of the protesting workers are ongoing.
He urged the running stuff not to stop train services to avoid unnecessary sufferings of the people.