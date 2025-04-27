BRTC truck runs over SSC examinee in Uttara

A 16-year-old student has been killed by a speeding truck while crossing the road in Uttara’s Azampur.

The victim, Naim, was a SSC examinee. Naim was run over by a BRTC truck in the afternoon as he was crossing the road in front of BNS Center after taking part in the exam.

Naim’s classmates said they got him admitted to a local hospital. He was later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where was pronounced dead.