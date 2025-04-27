BRTC truck runs over SSC examinee in Uttara
A 16-year-old student has been killed by a speeding truck while crossing the road in Uttara’s Azampur.
The victim, Naim, was a SSC examinee. Naim was run over by a BRTC truck in the afternoon as he was crossing the road in front of BNS Center after taking part in the exam.
Naim’s classmates said they got him admitted to a local hospital. He was later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where was pronounced dead.
Naim was a student of Uttara High School and College. He was taking part in exams at Rajuk Uttara School.
Pallab Kumar Shill, a classmate of Naim, said locals detained the truck.
Naim was the only son of Nazrul Islam from Mymensingh’s Haluaghat.
DMCH police outpost’s inspector Md Faruque said Naim’s body has been kept at the morgue of the emergency department.